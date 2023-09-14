106.3 KFRX 106.3 KFRX Logo

Weirdest Hotel Stay Ever

September 14, 2023 12:14PM CDT
Weirdest Hotel Stay Ever
Getty Images

The horror stories of hotel stays are real and usually there is someone to complain to, but not for these people. They went to check-in at the hotel, and no one was working. Thankfully they were there, so the phones were answered, and the other guests were fed. They might be the most patient hotel guests either. We hope they got a kick-back for all the unpaid work, but more than anything, we need to know which one they are working at next!

