What to do if you lose Your Vaccine ID card
The Covid 19 vaccination ID card is clearly a very important document to hang on to. However, what should you do if you lose it? According to the CDC here are steps you can take to replace a lost ID card.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says anyone who loses their card should call their vaccine provider or state immunization information service. The CDC also recommends taking a photo or making a photocopy of the ID card after you receive the vaccine. Other options include contacting your PCP” Primary Care Physician”. If you choose to laminate the card it’s recommended to make a copy of the original card then put it in a safe place, then laminate the copy. Should you need an additional booster vaccine the original card will need to be updated.