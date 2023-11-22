106.3 KFRX 106.3 KFRX Logo

What’s In This Garage??

November 22, 2023 7:21AM CST
Imagine watching your neighbor’s house for the holidays because they are out of town, and you walk up to see THIS! What do you do? Is it a ghost, alien or did someone break in? This guy called the police, but no one was inside and nothing disturbed. What do YOU think it is??

@nightmarefuel__ This is my neighbours house, they are away on holiday, the house is empty, but I noticed the light in the garage flicker, and I recorded this while waiting for police, but when they got here, the house was completely empty and no sign of forced entry. Look at how fast this thing goes back and forth. #nightmarefuel #besthorrorchannel #supernatural #paranormal #scary #restlessspirits #cryptidsandcreatures #shadowpeople #scarytiktoks #creepytoks #halloween2023 #fypages #fyp #foryou #foryour #foryourpage #foryoupage #fypage ♬ original sound – NIGHTMARE FUEL

