When Nature Wants To Come Inside

March 11, 2024 10:33AM CDT
You might not want to hang out with nature, but some times it wants to hang out with YOU! This skunk decided to follow Vinny (@againstallage) inside her apartment and refused to leave. What would you do?

*BEWARE OF LANGUAGE*

VIDEO ONE…

@againstallage A skunk just wandered into my apartment. 🦨 #fml #skunk #yikes #help ♬ original sound – Vinny

VIDEO TWO…

@againstallage Skunk part 2. He finally left. Thank God he didn’t spray. #skunk #skunks #yikes ♬ original sound – Vinny

