When Nature Wants To Come Inside
March 11, 2024 10:33AM CDT
You might not want to hang out with nature, but some times it wants to hang out with YOU! This skunk decided to follow Vinny (@againstallage) inside her apartment and refused to leave. What would you do?
*BEWARE OF LANGUAGE*
VIDEO ONE…
@againstallage A skunk just wandered into my apartment. 🦨 #fml #skunk #yikes #help ♬ original sound – Vinny
VIDEO TWO…
@againstallage Skunk part 2. He finally left. Thank God he didn’t spray. #skunk #skunks #yikes ♬ original sound – Vinny
More about: