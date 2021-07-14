Which Decade was the Best?
Robert Van Winkle, known as Vanilla Ice, feels that no decade can compare to the 1990s. The 90s rapper said that “It was the greatest decade ever before computers ruined the world. You have to realize that in 2004, the iPhone came out, right? What’s happened in pop culture since 2004 to ’21? Nothing! It’s the lost generation. Pop culture’s dead!”. Vanilla Ice added that this generation can’t “come out with anything cool”. Does Vanilla Ice have a point? Do you think the 90s was the greatest decade?