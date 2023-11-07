106.3 KFRX 106.3 KFRX Logo

Who Knew This About Turtles?

November 7, 2023 8:27AM CST
Did you know you are supposed to bury your pet turtle? We didn’t either. According to this couple, they have been doing it for 25 years. There are certain rules, and a veterinarian must be included in the plan, but they bury them for winter. Who knew?!

@dogdogcatcatnoodle It’s Turtle Day! Burying Squirtle and Jelly Bean so they can hibernate through the winter! #turtle #boxturtle #hibernation #brumation #turtleday ♬ original sound – DogDogCatCatNoodle

