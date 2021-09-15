      Weather Alert

Who Was the Man With Kim Kardashian at Met Gala?

Sep 15, 2021 @ 1:30pm
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 04: Kim Kardashian West attends the 2017 LACMA Art + Film Gala Honoring Mark Bradford and George Lucas presented by Gucci at LACMA on November 4, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for LACMA)

When Kim Kardashian hit the red carpet of the Met Gala with a guy it was assumed it was Kanye.

Especially given the outfit, it seemed very Kanye.

The outfit was Balenciaga.

Kim was accompanied by Balenciaga’s Creative Director, Demna Gvasalia.

TAGS
D-Wayne Kim Kardashian Met Gala
Connect With Us Listen To Us On