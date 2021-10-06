Why Taylor Swift’s Songs Are Playing a Role in Virginia’s Race for Governor

The Virginia governor’s race is heating up between Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe and Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin.
Currently, McAuliffe is running negative Facebook, Instagram, and Google ads aimed at Youngkin calling him out for being co-CEO of The Carlyle Group, who is responsible for helping Scooter Braun purchase Taylor Swift’s catalog.
“Did you know that Republican candidate for Governor, Glenn Youngkin, helped buy Taylor Swift’s masters out from under her when he was co-CEO of Carlyle Group?” the ad states.
Youngkin spokesperson Christian Martinez responded: “Terry McAuliffe has reached the stage of desperation in his campaign where he’s rolling out the most baseless attacks to see what sticks. It’s a pathetic fall that could only be achieved by a 43-year political hack.”
Do you think using Taylor Swift will be enough for the race to fall in McAuliffe’s favor?