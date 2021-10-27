Why The Queen’s Gambit Star Anya Taylor-Joy Wrestled in Jell-O
Everyone has their rituals, and Anya Taylor-Joy is no exception.
After her Emmy win for her role on Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit, she was spotted Jell-O wrestling with her friend, Cara Delevingne.
On her appearance on the final season of Ellen, she explained why she decided to Jell-O wrestle, right after the Emmys.
Apparently – every time Anya does something scary, she follows it up with something really funny or that she’s always wanted to do.
Jell-O wrestling is a weird “always wanted to do” item, but I’m sure she had a blast.