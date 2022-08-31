‘Winnie The Pooh’ Horror Movie Debuts Bloody Trailer

The first trailer for ‘Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey’ has just dropped and the movie has turned the beloved character into a killer.

The trailer shows Pooh Bear’s best friend Christopher Robin returning to The Hundred Acre Wood to introduce his old pals to his new girl. Things seem to dark and violent very quickly.

“Winnie The Pooh” became public domain in 2022, and Rhys Waterfield and Scott Jeffrey the director and producer of ‘Blood and Honey,’ quickly jumped on the project and filmed the whole movie in just 10 days.