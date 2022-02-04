Woman Gives Birth During Flight
This past weekend, a woman went into labor on a flight that had departed the West African nation of Ghana to the United States. This midflight labor happened on United Airlines Flight 997, which departed from Kotoka International Airport in Accra, the capital of Ghana, and was bound for Washington Dulles International Airport on an 11-hour flight.
They had been in the air for roughly six hours when the woman went into labor, United Airlines told CNN Travel in an email on Monday evening. Luckily for the mother, a physician, a nurse and United flight attendant who is a former nurse were onboard the Boeing 787-8 aircraft ready to assist.
“Our crew was amazing,” United wrote in a statement to CNN Travel. “They acted quickly, assisted the medical professionals onboard and ensured everyone stayed safe throughout the flight.