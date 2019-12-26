Woman Lied About Catching Cheating Husband In A News Photo
A woman who claimed the Washington Post inadvertently exposed her husband’s affair in a restaurant review has come clean — admitting she concocted the entire episode. The unnamed woman, a 40-something lawyer, made headlines last month when she called out the paper’s food critic, Tom Sietsema, claiming that her husband was photographed dining with his mistress in a review. “Once confronted with photographic evidence, he confessed to having an ongoing affair,” she wrote during his weekly online Q&A. “Just thought you’d be amused to hear of your part in the drama.” But she has now admitted that she invented the story after a few drinks, having often imagined a similar scenario playing out, where a cheater incidentally busted by a photo. “I’ve used a lot of dating apps, and there are a lot of married men on them. Those men ask you out to public places,” she said. “And I’m like, ‘What are you thinking?’”