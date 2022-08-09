Women Check Your Cars For THIS
View from side of car on the road
Safety First – if you have a woman in your life, she needs to know this about her car before she gets into it! Women are being targeted, for sex trafficking, via their vehicles. Here is just one video showing you what you could find when you get into your car from a parking lot. Make sure you check before you get in it, especially before you drive home. If you have questions, always call law enforcement or someone you trust before continuing.