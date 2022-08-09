      Weather Alert

Women Check Your Cars For THIS

Aug 9, 2022 @ 9:47am
View from side of car on the road

Safety First – if you have a woman in your life, she needs to know this about her car before she gets into it!  Women are being targeted, for sex trafficking, via their vehicles.  Here is just one video showing you what you could find when you get into your car from a parking lot. Make sure you check before you get in it, especially before you drive home. If you have questions, always call law enforcement or someone you trust before continuing.  

@dapurple_subie Please ladies and gentlemen make this video go viral to raise self-awareness for this dangerous method of tracking individuals. #awareness #humantraffickingawareness #zipties #subaru ♬ original sound – user8286072340858

 

