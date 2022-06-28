Women Think About This A LOT
Black man and woman enjoying sexual foreplay in bed, free space
A new survey from Scarlet Society, a leading online resource for women’s sexual health and wellness after 40, surveyed American women 40-60 years old to uncover sexual habits and satisfaction and how age impacts their sex life. And, the results are surprising. To start: Women are thinking about sex an eye-popping one quarter (24%) of their day but less than a third (27%) are truly satisfied with their sex life. Among the reasons for their lack of satisfaction? Being too tired (57%), a lack of interest in sex (31%) and vaginal dryness (28%). Read the full story HERE.