      Weather Alert

Women Think About This A LOT

Jun 28, 2022 @ 6:26am
Black man and woman enjoying sexual foreplay in bed, free space

A new survey from Scarlet Society, a leading online resource for women’s sexual health and wellness after 40, surveyed American women 40-60 years old to uncover sexual habits and satisfaction and how age impacts their sex life. And, the results are surprising. To start: Women are thinking about sex an eye-popping one quarter (24%) of their day but less than a third (27%) are truly satisfied with their sex life. Among the reasons for their lack of satisfaction? Being too tired (57%), a lack of interest in sex (31%) and vaginal dryness (28%).  Read the full story HERE.

TAGS
40 50 60 Older Sex Sexual Health Survey Women
Connect With Us Listen To Us On