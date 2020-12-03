      Weather Alert

WOULD YOU EAT IT? Lab Grown Meat Released In Singapore

Dec 3, 2020 @ 7:21am
Laboratory researcher using a light microscope to examine stem cells in a culture jar. At right are a pipette, samples and DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) helix to illustrate genetic editing and research.

The future of food may be underway in Singapore, where lab-grown meat products have been approved for the first time.

Also known as ‘cultured’ meat, it’s grown in a lab from animal cells, creating chicken nuggets or other products without actually raising or killing animals.

The lab-grown nuggets are being made by a San Francisco-based company called Just.  They’ll make their debut at a Singapore restaurant soon after getting government approval last week.

Would you be willing to try lab-grown meat?  Is it a more ethical option?  Have you ever tried going vegetarian?

