WOULD YOU EAT IT? Lab Grown Meat Released In Singapore
Laboratory researcher using a light microscope to examine stem cells in a culture jar. At right are a pipette, samples and DNA (deoxyribonucleic acid) helix to illustrate genetic editing and research.
The future of food may be underway in Singapore, where lab-grown meat products have been approved for the first time.
Also known as ‘cultured’ meat, it’s grown in a lab from animal cells, creating chicken nuggets or other products without actually raising or killing animals.
The lab-grown nuggets are being made by a San Francisco-based company called Just. They’ll make their debut at a Singapore restaurant soon after getting government approval last week.
Would you be willing to try lab-grown meat? Is it a more ethical option? Have you ever tried going vegetarian?