Would You Try: RANCH Egg Nog?
Hidden Valley Ranch is determined to be the talk of the holiday season with their new Ranch Nog.
Yes, Ranch Nog. It mixes together the creamy and sweet parts of egg nog and ranch dressing’s iconic cool and tangy flavor and you can buy a kit to make it.
Of course, Hidden Valley has other kits available for foodies, Yogis, travelers, and game nights, but the Ranch Nog Kit is bound to be the standout.
You can check out all of these products at Hidden Valley Ranch’s website starting November 18.
I’m trying to imagine what’s would be worse? Egg nog flavored ranch or Ranch flavored egg nog?