Ye Invites Drake To Perform With Him As He Says It’s Time To Put Their Feud ‘To Rest’
NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 12: Kanye West performs at the Rn. 1st Annual Roc City Classic Starring Kevin Durant x Kanye West on February 12, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Roc Nation)
Ye, formerly Kanye West, appeared on social media along with music mogul J. Prince to announce he wants to end his feud with Drake.
The video was posted by J. Prince. The two music heavyweights had met at the Rothko Chapel in Houston, Texas.
Ye read from a prepared statement addressing Drake, “I’m making this video to address the ongoing back and forth between myself and Drake. Both me and Drake have taken shots at each other and it’s time to put it to rest. I’m asking Drake on December 7 to join me on stage as a special guest to share the two biggest albums of the year live in Los Angeles with the ultimate purpose being to free Larry Hoover. I believe this event will not only bring awareness to our cause, but prove to people – everywhere – how much more we can accomplish when we lay our pride to the side and come together.”
Drake has yet to respond.