“Yellowstone” Returns For 5th Season
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 26: (Editors Note: Image has been converted to black & white. Color image is available.) Kevin Costner performs with his band Modern West on stage at Ryman Auditorium on October 26, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)
It is official, Yellowstone IS returning for a 5th season. In a recent interview with Variety, Yellowstone’s executive producer, David Glasser, said he expects production to resume in May, and Season 5 is likely to return in the fall. That means we’ll probably see episodes of Yellowstone sometime between September and December.
That’s a wide window for when Yellowstone might return, but it does mean fans won’t have to wait as long as they did for Season 4 to air. Between Seasons 3 and 4, fans had to wait for over a year for the first time, due to pandemic-related delays.