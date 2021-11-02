You Can Now Have An Entire Thanksgiving Dinner In Ice Cream Form
It sounds like something every kid dreams of…ice cream for dinner! Even Thanksgiving dinner?!
Salt & Straw, an ice cream company based in Oregon, offers a full thanksgiving dinner in ice cream form, which can be shipped throughout the entire U.S.
This year, the ice cream maker is going with a “Friendsgiving Series” theme.
Available ice cream dishes include: Parker House Rolls w/Salted Buttercream, Caramelized Turkey & Cranberry Sauce, Candied Walnut Cheesecake, Sweet Potato Pie w/Double Baked Almond Streusel, and a vegan Pumpkin & Gingersnap Pie.
Each ice cream comes in a pint size.