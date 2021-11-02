      Weather Alert

You Can Now Have An Entire Thanksgiving Dinner In Ice Cream Form

Nov 2, 2021 @ 5:37pm

It sounds like something every kid dreams of…ice cream for dinner! Even Thanksgiving dinner?!

Salt & Straw, an ice cream company based in Oregon, offers a full thanksgiving dinner in ice cream form, which can be shipped throughout the entire U.S.

This year, the ice cream maker is going with a “Friendsgiving Series” theme.

Available ice cream dishes include: Parker House Rolls w/Salted Buttercream, Caramelized Turkey &amp; Cranberry Sauce, Candied Walnut Cheesecake, Sweet Potato Pie w/Double Baked Almond Streusel, and a vegan Pumpkin &amp; Gingersnap Pie.

Each ice cream comes in a pint size.

