You Can Spend the Night in the Iconic ‘Friends’ Apartment
UNDATED PHOTO: Actors Courteney Cox Arquette (L), Jennifer Aniston (C) and Matthew Perry are shown in a scene from the NBC series "Friends". The series received 11 Emmy nominations, including outstanding comedy series, by the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences July 18, 2002 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Warner Bros. Television/Getty Images)
If you’re a huge fan of the show Friends and are looking to get away for the night, you are in luck!
Fans can spend a night in the famous apartment featured on Friends!
Booking.com and The Friends Experience in New York will set fans up for the night in a recreation of Monica and Rachel’s iconic purple-hued apartment.
The experience will also give fans a set tour of other standout pieces from the long-running television series.