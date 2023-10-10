Your Goldfish Could Cost You Hundreds
October 10, 2023 12:54PM CDT
Most people get a goldfish because they are not ready for the larger commitment of a dog or a cat and it is cheaper, right? Not for Aviannaa, who got a goldfish and then a fee from her apartment. They charged her $250 for a pet fee. We are still waiting to find out if they are going to make her take it back!
@aviannaa.x YALLL MY APARTMENT COMPLEX TRYNA PLAY , charging me a $250 pet fee for my fish , LIKE BFFR 😭🤣 i cannot make this up ‼️🤣 #greenscreen #fyp #viral #pov #singlemom #blacktiktok #imweak😂😂😂 ♬ original sound – Aviannaa🤩
