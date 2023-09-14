Your Sunglasses Make You Look Old
September 14, 2023 11:58AM CDT
How do you wear your sunglasses? If you answered, “up against my eyes to protect them from the sun”, you are OLD! According to Gen Z, they must rest on the bridge of your nose, with your eyebrows showing and being able to look over them. Did you move your glasses down? Yep, we did too!
