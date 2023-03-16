Zara Larson’s New Album – Spout Podcast

Join musician Zara Larsson as she sits down with host Erik Zachary on this episode of the Spout Podcast to delve into her experiences using Wim Hof’s breathing methods; her newfound passion learning to flying helicopters; collaborating with the production team MTHR; and the value she finds in owning her masters and maintaining artistic creative control.

Also hear Zara discuss the physical and emotional healing of ice baths; an interview that went sideways; why she’s cool co-writing songs; and tease what’s to come in her next album.

Fans (both old and new alike) of the Swedish-born pop star will love hanging with Zara in episode 80 of the Spout Podcast – where famous people spout off about more than what they’re famous for.