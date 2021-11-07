Jay-Z Deletes Instagram After 24 Hours
One day after Jay-Z launched his verified Instagram account, he’s deleted it.
The rapper/entrepreneur/businessman/business, man/producer is well known for his lack of social media presence, so there was some excitement when he showed up on Instagram this week.
Jay-Z stayed true to his minimalist approach with a single photo, the poster art for the new Netflix film “The Harder They Fall,” and an IG Story, featuring a countdown for the films release.
He serves as a producer on the project, which stars Jonathan Majors, Idris Elba and Regina King.
After garnering almost 2 million followers and following one person – wife Beyoncé – the account appears to have been deleted.
So to Hov’s now deceased gram: poof, vamoose, sunuva—